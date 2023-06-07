Disney+: The most-watched series with Michelle Yeoh on the platform in the US

When it comes to content, Disney+ has the advantage of having some of the most-classic animated movies from the studio, as well as Marvel and Star Wars films and series. However, sometimes it can’t feel as varied as other platforms, such as Netflix. But a new series with Michelle Yeoh is making its way to the Top 10.

Yeoh, 60, is coming from one of the best years of her career, thanks to her Oscar win for her role in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once.’ The film also won other awards such as Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, and more.

On the other hand, Yeoh will appear in several upcoming films such as Transformers: Rise of the Beast and the highly-anticipated Wicked, alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. But, if you want to catch her in a fun, light and heartfelt series, check out this one.

American Born Chinese, the Top 5 most-watched series on Disney+

American Born Chinese is a series based on Gene Luen Yang’s beloved graphic novel of the same name, published in 2006. The story follows Jin Wang, portrayed by Ben Wang, the son of Chinese immigrants who are struggling to assimilate into the US culture.

While having a hard time adjusting to school, Jin escapes into fantasy worlds in which he encounters mythological characters from his culture like Guanyin, the goddess of mercy (Yeoh), among others.

Apart from Yeoh, the series also counts with her ‘Everything’ co-stars Ke Huy Quan, who plays Freddy Wong, and Stephanie Hsu, who portrays the mythological Shiji Niangniang. Also, Daniel Wu will play Monkey King, another spiritual creature.