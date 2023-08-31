Chris Hemsworth is, undoubtedly, one of the most famous actors on the planet thanks to his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And he also might be one of the fittest actors too. However, he still put his body and mind to the test for this incredible docuseries you can find on Disney+ and Hulu.

Hemsworth is not the only one interested in learning about how to live a longest life and making a documentary about it, as Netflix’s recently released “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” with writer Dan Buettner, who explores the lifestyle in regions were most people live to 100 years.

Meanwhile, the actor’s docuseries was directed by Darren Aronofsky (The Whale, Mother!, Black Swan), and it also showcases how different cultures across the world approach nutrition, exercise and even death. Here’s all you need to know.

‘Limitless with Chris Hemsworth,’ the docuseries you can’t miss on Disney+

In “Limitless,” Hemsworth travels around the world talking with world-class experts, scientists and doctors to take up a series of challenges to get out of his comfort zone, and learn the limits of the human body.

Among the challenges, there are extreme situations such as climbing a 100-foot rope dangling over a canyon, swimming 800 feet across a 36-degree Arctic fjord or walking along a crane atop a 900-foot-tall skyscraper.

In the series, the Thor actor is joined by his brother Liam, as well as his wife Elsa Pataky. The series is not only a test to Hemsworth’s physical and mental strength, as he also showcases his most vulnerable side. It also got critical acclaim, scoring a 88% of approval on Rotten Tomatoes.