Disney has been investing in its classic franchises, and several live-action adaptations are in development, while some have already been released recently. One of them is based on one of the all-time most popular classics.

This managed to be a box office hit this year, despite facing criticism on multiple occasions before its arrival on the big screen. This morning, it made its grand debut within the catalog of the streaming giant.

Some of the most well-known actors in the industry were part of the cast and even played the main characters, while others emerged as promising talents in Hollywood cinema. Here, check out which title is trending and you must watch…

The Little Mermaid is now available on Disney+

The Little Mermaid is finally available on Disney+ worldwide, so all fans can now hit play on the iconic live-action film, which has managed to gross over $569 million worldwide against a total production budget of $250 million.

The story follows Ariel, a young mermaid who makes a deal with a sea witch, Ursula, to exchange her beautiful voice for human legs so she can explore the world above the water and impress a prince named Eric.

Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Art Malik, Jessica Alexander and Emily Coates make up the cast of the film directed by Rob Marshall.