Disney+: The No. 1 movie worldwide in only a day after its release on the platform

Disney+ has a new number 1 movie. And, of course, it’s not a surprise that it is a MCU film, as the brand has the top content on the platform. Here’s all you need to know about this movie that just recently came out on the streaming site.

The film is part of the Guardians of the Galaxy series, and it’s directed by James Gunn. While Gunn is now one of the heads of DC Studios, the filmmaker surely left his mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to its original voice.

While the brand has been struggling to connect with audiences in the past year, especially with TV shows, some of the recent movies have proven that “superhero fatigue” can be challenged if the story feels authentic. So, the most-watched film on Disney+ is…

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the top movie on Disney+

According to FlixPatrol, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now the most-watched film on the platform, only a day after it hit Disney+. The film already is one of the biggest grossers of the year, with $845 million worldwide.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

The cast consists of: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Linda Cardellini, Nathan Fillion, and Sylvester Stallone.