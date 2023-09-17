Disney+: The Pixar movie that could dethrone 'The Little Mermaid' as the number 1 worldwide

The live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’ is facing tough competition for the number 1 spot on Disney+ worldwide, according to FlixPatrol. This website, which gathers viewership data, reports that a new Pixar movie topped the most-watched list globally on September 17th, while Halle Bailey‘s film remains the most-streamed of the week.

Disney announced on September 14 that “The Little Mermaid” garnered 16 million views in the first five days following its release on the streaming service, making it the most-watched film during its premiere week on Disney+ since “Hocus Pocus 2.”

However, it’s worth noting that these numbers don’t completely make up for the fact that the film had a disappointing box office gross, although it didn’t flop entirely. It generated $569 million worldwide in revenue, against a budget of $250 million. Now, the movie could lose its position as the most-watched on Disney+ if Pixar’s “Elemental” continues to climb the rankings.

‘Elemental’ is poised to become the top movie on Disney+ worldwide

Pixar’s “Elemental” initially ranked as the second most-watched movie on Disney+ globally this week. The film was initially released in theaters back in June and became a sleeper hit, grossing $484.3 million worldwide. It made its streaming debut on September 13.

However, its earnings were still relatively modest compared to its budget of $200 million, making it one of the most expensive animated films ever. The movie is also considered Pixar’s first romantic comedy, drawing inspiration from classics like ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ (1967), ‘Moonstruck’ (1987), and ‘Amélie’ (2001).

What’s the plot of Elemental?

The story unfolds in a world where the elements of nature come to life as quirky characters. It revolves around Ember Lumen (played by Leah Lewis), who embodies fire, and Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie), representing water. Their love story takes an unexpected turn when Wade is called in to fix a plumbing disaster at a convenience store owned by Ember’s dad, Bernie (Ronnie Del Carmen).

Cast of Elemental