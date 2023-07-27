Disney+: The platform's most-watched original comedy with only one day of release

Disney+ is one of the streaming platforms that can compete with one of the giants like Neftlix and this week renewed its worldwide top 10. It added to its catalog a teen comedy that has been causing a lot of hype for its fantasy story.

Veronica Rodriguez is in charge of directing the project, while Eydie Faye and Jen Malone wrote the script. It all starts with a sleepover night gone wrong for a group of friends.

The service is coming off a pretty good week, as tomorrow it will also release one of the most anticipated thrillers of the year: the remake of Haunted Mansion. In the meantime, check here what is this new trending title…

The Slumber Party is the new teen comedy from Disney+

The Slumber Party is the new teen comedy that is making waves on Disney‘s streaming platform. The movie premiered this morning and with only a few hours it has already managed to gather multiple views, entering the top 10 worldwide.

“The hilarious aftermath of a sleepover birthday party hypnotism gone wrong as best friends Megan and Paige, along with soon-to-be step-sister Veronica, wake up with absolutely no memory of the night before”, describes the synopsis.

Darby Camp, Emmy Liu-Wang, Valentina Herrera, Dallas Liu, Alex Cooper Cohen, Ramon Jose Rodriguez, Tituss Burgess, Paula Pell, Huntly Plantz, Robert DeAngelo and J.R. Adduci are the cast of the film.