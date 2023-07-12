Jennifer Garner has made a great career in the film industry and has starred in major productions, involving both movies and TV shows. Now it’s a 2001 series that has become a trend again and one of the most watched on Disney+.

The story follows Sydney Bristow, the main character played by Garner, who is an international spy recruited in college, trained for espionage and self-defense. The series took home 4 Primetime Emmy Awards, along with 146 other nominations.

The show was the brainchild of J.J. Abrams, who has been behind many great projects that have been labeled as the best in history. Some of them were the Lost series, Star Trek and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Alias is Jennifer Garner’s most-watched series on Disney+ in the U.S

Alias debuted on television during 2001 and lasted for 5 seasons, having 105 episodes in total. Jennifer Garner is who gives life to Sydney Bristow and was accompanied by great actors throughout the development of the show.

Bradley Cooper, Victor Garber, Ron Rifkin, Carl Lumbly, Kevin Weisman, Michael Vartan, David Anders, Greg Grunberg, Merrin Dungey, Mia Maestro, Lena Olin, Melissa George and Terry O’Quinn are some of the actors that make up the cast.

Not only is it on Disney, but you can also watch it for free online through Freevee, which has other great titles. The service is a creation of Amazon, which also runs Prime Video, one of the most popular platforms.