Dixie D'Amelio has been going through a hard time in her personal life and has decided to share the diagnosis that doctors gave her through her social networks. The young tiktoker suffers from premenstrual dysphoric disorder, but what is it? Here, check out everything you need to know about the disease.

Dixie D'Amelio has been struggling with multiple health issues for the past few years and recently revealed her diagnosis. The 21-year-old tik tok star shared on her social media during a live stream that her doctors have told her that she has premenstrual dysphoric disorder.

"I didn't realize how much it was affecting me until I got to this point I was at last week. But it really alters my life, my attitude, my personality, my relationships, who I am as a person and my anxiety. It's very obvious to see it in these next two episodes of the show", said The D'Amelio Show star.

She also explained that she had been experiencing various symptoms that have affected her mental health for the past seven years of her daily life. Some of them were sadness, anxiety, tension, extreme moodiness, irritability and anger. Fans who want to see her experience and how she has coped with the disorder can do so in the second season of the show that airs on Hulu.

What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder?

PMDD is a condition in which a woman has symptoms that are emotionally related, as there is a more intense variation from those seen with normal premenstrual syndrome. Although the symptoms are similar, in the case of premenstrual dysphoric disorder they are always more severe and debilitating.

They occur during the week before menstrual bleeding and improve within a few days after the onset of the period. Below is a list of the most common symptoms:

Lack of interest in daily activities and relationships with others

Fatigue or lack of energy

Sadness or hopelessness, possible suicidal thoughts

Anxiety

Feelings of loss of control

Craving for certain foods or overeating

Ups and downs in mood with crying spells

Panic attacks

Persistent irritability or anger that affects others

Abdominal bloating, breast tenderness, headaches, and muscle or joint pain

Trouble sleeping

Trouble concentrating

What are the causes of premenstrual dysphoric disorder?

So far no causes have been found, but it is possible that hormonal changes that occur during a woman's menstrual cycle may play a role. Although nothing has been confirmed as such, it is feasible that this is one of the main reasons.

It is believed that there are several other factors that could be involved, such as alcohol or substance abuse, thyroid disorder, being overweight, having a mother with a history of this disorder, and lack of exercise.

How is premenstrual dysphoric disorder treated?

The first step would be to adapt a healthy lifestyle in order to manage the disorder. Eating a balanced diet with whole grains, vegetables, fruits and decreasing or stopping salt, sugar, alcohol and caffeine intake. Also, regular aerobic exercise throughout the month is ideal to reduce the intensity of symptoms.

On the other hand, sometimes some of the symptoms can be treated with antidepressants. This would help as a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor. Before consuming any or making any kind of changes, you must first consult with a specialized physician.

Other treatments that may help are: