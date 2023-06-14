DJ Khaled is one of the most recognized music producers and DJs in the music industry. He has been responsible for many hits, which have been played all over the world, such as All I Do Is Win.

He has also been present in several film productions, such as when he played himself in the third installment of Pitch Perfect, where he shared the screen with stars like Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Hailee Steinfeld.

While he is considered one of the greats, many of his songs have also been collaborations. He was also the creator of Wild Thoughts, which he performed with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. It quickly became a number 1 hit.

What is DJ Khaled’s net worth?

The music industry star has a fortune of $75 million, being one of the richest rappers, according to Celebrity Net Worth. As for his real estate, in January 2017 he bought Robbie Williams’ house, which is located in Mulholland Estates.

He paid around $9.9 million, but ended up selling it in 2021 for $12.5 million. Quite a bit more than the original price. In 2018, the DJ decided to buy another waterfront home in Miami for $25.9 million.

Here, check out some of his earnings by year: