Do Revenge is one of Netflix's latest releases and two of the actresses of the moment. Maya Hawke (Robin in Stranger Things) and Camila Mendes (Veronica in Riverdale) joined forces to bring to life the black comedy that follows two high school students who seek revenge against each other's bullies.
Mendes plays Drea and Hawke plays Eleanor, both co-starring in this new Hitchcock-esque story. It is directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and several other important actors are part of the cast, such as Sophie Turner, Rish Shah, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Austin Abrams, Eliza Bennett, Alisha Boe, Talia Ryder and Paris Berelc.
The last material released regarding the production was the soundtrack, which is made up of multiple artists of the moment and also some classics that have made several generations dance. The tunes range from the pop of Olivia Rodrigo or Billie Eilish to Fatboy Slim and Rosalia.
'Do Revenge' Soundtrack: Full lineup and tracklist [List]
- For The Girls by Hayley Kiyoko
- Do You Know (What It Takes) by Robyn
- Cybah by Syd
- Brutal by Olivia Rodrigo
- The Impression That I Get by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
- How’s It Going To Be by Third Eye Blind
- I Eat Boys by Chloe Moriondo
- Milionària by Rosalía
- Celebrity Skin by Hole
- Deceptacon by Le Tigre
- Blondes by Blu DeTiger
- Dumb Dumb by Mazie
- So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings by Caroline Polachek
- Easy Going by Kacy Hill
- Move by TOBi
- How Bizarre (orchestral version) by The Symphonic Pops
- Kids In America by Maude Latour
- Pretend by Juliana Madrid
- Bitter Bitch by Helen
- Silk Chiffon (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) by MUNA
- Flagpole Sitta by Harvey Danger
- She’s All I Wanna Be by Tate McRae
- Shame Reactions by Pom Pom Squad
- Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
- Dead To Me (Simonyouth remix) by Chloe Adams
- Praise You by Fatboy Slim
- B*tch by Meredith Brooks
- Dreams by The Cranberries