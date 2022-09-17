The complete list of all the songs that appear in Do Revenge, the new movie by Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, is now available. Here we show you all the artists and the respective melodies that appear throughout the film.

Do Revenge is one of Netflix's latest releases and two of the actresses of the moment. Maya Hawke (Robin in Stranger Things) and Camila Mendes (Veronica in Riverdale) joined forces to bring to life the black comedy that follows two high school students who seek revenge against each other's bullies.

Mendes plays Drea and Hawke plays Eleanor, both co-starring in this new Hitchcock-esque story. It is directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and several other important actors are part of the cast, such as Sophie Turner, Rish Shah, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Austin Abrams, Eliza Bennett, Alisha Boe, Talia Ryder and Paris Berelc.

The last material released regarding the production was the soundtrack, which is made up of multiple artists of the moment and also some classics that have made several generations dance. The tunes range from the pop of Olivia Rodrigo or Billie Eilish to Fatboy Slim and Rosalia.

'Do Revenge' Soundtrack: Full lineup and tracklist [List]