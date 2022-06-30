One of the most landmark movies ever made, Do The Right Thing opened in theaters on June 30th 1989, director Spike Lee took to Instagram to thank actors and fans of the movie.

Do The Right Thing turns 33: Spike Lee thanks fans and actors who have passed away

Do The Right Thing is 33, the 1989 harsh look at racism, social injustice, and a long hot New York summer night, opened to wide controversy and critical acclaim. At the time the film was seen by some as a way to galvanize the black community to riot or advocate attacks on police.

As time went along the film gained a massive following and today is preserved by the National Film Registry and viewed as a film that is "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress. Many of the social issues presented in the film are still relevant today and continue to spark wide debate as to how far the United States has come when dealing with the issues of race.

The film centers around a Brooklyn neighborhood on one hot summer day and the growing racial tensions between the black and immigrant residents and local Italian American pizzeria owners. Along the way the feelings of black and white relations unfold to brutal outcomes by the end. On its anniversary director Spike Lee thanked fans and actors who are no longer with us.

Taking to his Instagram account the famed Knicks fan posed in front of the Do The Right Thing mural in Brooklyn and thanked all the fans who continue to watch and showcase Do The Right Thing, while also acknowledging the actors who have passed on since then: Danny Aiello and his two sons who participated in the film, Ruby Dee, Bill Nunn who played Radio Raheem, Frank Vincent of Goodfellas, Casino, and Sopranos fame, Ossie Davis and others.

Do The Right Thing was nominated for two Oscars and would eventually win other awards, it marked the breakout role for Rosie Perez and Better Call Saul actor Giancarlo Esposito.

The film was shot entirely on Stuyvesant Avenue between Quincy Street and Lexington Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn and is known as being a true “New York film”.