If you already watched ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ and its post-credit scene, you might be wondering who is the character who appears at the end. Here, check out everything you need to know.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ was officially released this Friday and Marvel fans have enjoyed the latest project of the so-well-known Phase 4 of the MCU. With Benedict Cumberbatch returning as Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme and Wanda’s Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, the movie expands the concept of the Multiverse and introduces new characters.

As the teasers and trailers showed, super-teen America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who has the ability to travel across universes, has a very important role in the film directed by Sam Raimi. However, she’s far from being the only addition to the MCU.

In the first post-credit scenes, the Charlize Theron herself appears with a purple costume and tells Strange that he has caused an “incursion”, which means that two universes have collided and one of them could disappear. She tells him that they’re going to fix it as she opens a portal to what it seems like the Dark Dimension, featured in the first Doctor Strange movie.

‘Multiverse of Madness’: Meet Charlize Theron’s Clea, the new addition of the MCU

While she never mentions her name, fans of the comics can recognize Charlize Theron as Clea, who is a sorcerer herself from the Dark Dimension and eventually becomes Doctor Strange's wife. That’s why she is also known as Clea Strange.

Clea is the daughter of Dark Dimension’s prince and the niece of overlord Dormammu, who also appears in the first Doctor Strange movie, and she has a complicated story with him. In the comics, she first appeared in Strange Tales #126, released in 1964.

In the comics, Clea and Strange meet when he goes to the Dark Dimension to fight Dormammu. They become allies and then have a romantic relationship, while Strange also trains her. However, here in the movie, Clea already has magic abilities.

It’s safe to speculate that this scene could lead to what the plot of the third movie of Doctor Strange would be and also assume that Theron would become one of Marvel’s main characters for future projects. At least, that is what fans would expect with one of the most iconic actresses in Hollywood.