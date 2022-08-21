Donna D'Errico, the actress who gained popularity for participating in the Baywatch and Playboy series, has gotten fed up with the endless criticism she has received by confessing that she has an OnlyFans account. Here we tell you everything she said.

Donna D'Errico, is another of the many celebrities who has decided to join the sale of photos and videos on OnlyFans, as has one of the biggest references of the platform, Bella Thorne. But shortly after opening her account, she has received a wave of strong criticism.

A certain part of the community has not liked that the 54-year-old actress has opened a profile within the adult platform and has received endless negative comments to which she has not been able to contain herself and made clear her firm position.

Most haters criticize her mainly for being "too old" to wear a bikini and despite that, she has confessed that she prefers OnlyFans over any other social network, due to the fact that there is no censorship or bullying. She had not made any statement for some time until recently, when she confessed how she felt and what measures she was going to take after the criticism.

Donna D'Errico shuts up the haters that judged her for opening an OnlyFans

Donna D'Errico responded to all those who have attacked her and has confessed that the criticism against her is really merciless. She also confessed that there are many celebrities who do the same on other social networks, such as Twitter and Instagram and do not receive as much hate as she does.

"I don't take myself too seriously, as well as the fact that I'm on Onlyfans. I know this post may upset some people, but I don't care. I'll do funny things in a bikini, I have such an amazing sense of humor, but I'm very humble", said the Baywatch actress.

On the other hand, she also announced in her profile on the adult platform that she will publish modeling photos, in bikini and lingerie, so anyone who decides to subscribe will be warned and will no longer tolerate criticism from anyone. "All the time, celebrities post nude and topless photos on IG and Twitter, covering their parts with their hands; they get thousands of likes and comments that talk about body positivity, confidence and empowerment (...) but if this celebrity uses the same photo [on Onlyfans], where she can control who sees it, it becomes gross and harsh", she confessed.