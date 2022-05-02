Florence Pugh and Harry Styles will star in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ a psychological trailer directed by Olivia Wilde, which will be her sophomore film. Here, check out everything you need to know about this film.

Olivia Wilde is best known for her work as an actress in both TV and film thanks to her roles in projects such as ‘House’, ‘People Like Us’ and ‘Her’. However, she is also building a career in direction and her first feature ‘Booksmart’, released in 2019. And now she’s ready to show her sophomore movie, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’.

While ‘Booksmart’ is a coming-of-age comedy, in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, Wilde is going to explore a darker side. The first trailer shows a delightful Florence Pugh trying to figure out what is real in her perfect domestic life.

The trailer features a lot of intimate scenes with Harry Styles, who is returning to the big screen after his short appearance in Marvel's ‘Eternals’ as Eros, Thanos’ brother. Here, check out what you need to know about this film.

What we know about ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles

Plot

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is an erotic psychological thriller set in the 1950s. The screenplay was written by Katie Silberman and it's based on a story by Carey van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke, and Silberman. The official synopsis from Warner Bros. reads, per Variety:

“Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company. All they ask in return is unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in paradise?”

Casting

Besides Styles and Pugh as the starring couple, the film also stars Kiki Layne, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Sydney Chandler, Nick Kroll and Wilde herself will also play a supporting role in the film. For what we can see in the trailer, Pine would be the antagonist of the story.

Release date

‘Don’t Worry Darling ‘ is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 23, 2022. The film was announced in August 2019 and it’s based on a spec script that was published in the 2019 Black List, in which are the best scripts yet to be produced.