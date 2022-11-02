Don't Worry Darling was one of the most anticipated dramas of the year, but it gave a lot to talk about. It had a controversial promotion, as the team was involved in several scandals. Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were the protagonists of several headlines related to on-set behaviors and bad relationships.

After its theatrical release on September 22nd of this year, several criticisms rained down due to the pop star's performance, as the audience found her performance to be less than optimal. Rotten Tomatoes has given it a rating of 74% and according to the reviews, 38%. So it is not Wilde's most brilliant work.

The thriller is set in the 1950s and follows the story of Alice, an unhappy housewife who begins to question her own sanity when she notices strange happenings in her small community, known as the Victoria project, in the California desert. Meanwhile, her husband Jack is hiding a dark secret.

Don’t Worry Darling soundtrack: Entire tracklist of songs and artists

The soundtrack was provided by music editor Bill Bernstein. Not only does it feature multiple classics, but it also has an original song by Harry Styles, performed by him and his co-star, Florence Pugh. Here, check out the list of songs and artists that appeared throughout the movie:

  • The Right Time – Ray Charles
  • Bang Bang – Dizzy Gillespie
  • Where or When – Benny Goodman Trio
  • Comin’ Home Baby – Mel Tormé
  • Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood
  • Tears on My Pillow – Little Anthony & The Imperials
  • Twilight Time – The Platters
  • Sh-Boom – The Chords
  • Need Your Love So Bad – Little Willie John
  • Sleep Walk – Santo & Johnny
  • You Belong To Me – Helen Foster and the Rovers
  • Someone To Watch Over Me – Ella Fitzgerald
  • With You All the Time – Florence Pugh and Harry Styles

Don’t Worry Darling soundtrack by John Powell

  1. Beginners Ballet Class
  2. Breakfast of Champignons
  3. Welcome to the Party
  4. In the Bedroom
  5. Margaret's Flashback
  6. Keeping House
  7. Trolley to HQ
  8. Waking Up to an Ever-Decreasing World
  9. Advanced Ballet Class
  10. Long Relaxing Bath
  11. A Doctor Visits
  12. Whisky by the Hearth
  13. In the Ladies with Bunny
  14. Whose World Is It?
  15. Sorties & Delusions
  16. Dinner Party Fallout
  17. We Need to Go
  18. Rabbit Hole
  19. Everything Is Good Now
  20. Catechisms & Catheters
  21. All for You Alice
  22. Bunny's Wise Words
  23. Victory Chase
  24. End Credits (Don't Worry Darling)