Despite the rains that have rained down on Don't Worry Darling since its release, there is one factor that can't be faulted: its soundtrack. Olivia Wilde and the music production team made sure it was absolutely perfect. Here, check out all the songs featured in the movie.

Don't Worry Darling was one of the most anticipated dramas of the year, but it gave a lot to talk about. It had a controversial promotion, as the team was involved in several scandals. Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were the protagonists of several headlines related to on-set behaviors and bad relationships.

After its theatrical release on September 22nd of this year, several criticisms rained down due to the pop star's performance, as the audience found her performance to be less than optimal. Rotten Tomatoes has given it a rating of 74% and according to the reviews, 38%. So it is not Wilde's most brilliant work.

The thriller is set in the 1950s and follows the story of Alice, an unhappy housewife who begins to question her own sanity when she notices strange happenings in her small community, known as the Victoria project, in the California desert. Meanwhile, her husband Jack is hiding a dark secret.

Don’t Worry Darling soundtrack: Entire tracklist of songs and artists

The soundtrack was provided by music editor Bill Bernstein. Not only does it feature multiple classics, but it also has an original song by Harry Styles, performed by him and his co-star, Florence Pugh. Here, check out the list of songs and artists that appeared throughout the movie:

The Right Time – Ray Charles

Bang Bang – Dizzy Gillespie

Where or When – Benny Goodman Trio

Comin’ Home Baby – Mel Tormé

Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood

Tears on My Pillow – Little Anthony & The Imperials

Twilight Time – The Platters

Sh-Boom – The Chords

Need Your Love So Bad – Little Willie John

Sleep Walk – Santo & Johnny

You Belong To Me – Helen Foster and the Rovers

Someone To Watch Over Me – Ella Fitzgerald

With You All the Time – Florence Pugh and Harry Styles

Don’t Worry Darling soundtrack by John Powell