Don't Worry Darling was one of the most anticipated dramas of the year, but it gave a lot to talk about. It had a controversial promotion, as the team was involved in several scandals. Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were the protagonists of several headlines related to on-set behaviors and bad relationships.
After its theatrical release on September 22nd of this year, several criticisms rained down due to the pop star's performance, as the audience found her performance to be less than optimal. Rotten Tomatoes has given it a rating of 74% and according to the reviews, 38%. So it is not Wilde's most brilliant work.
The thriller is set in the 1950s and follows the story of Alice, an unhappy housewife who begins to question her own sanity when she notices strange happenings in her small community, known as the Victoria project, in the California desert. Meanwhile, her husband Jack is hiding a dark secret.
Don’t Worry Darling soundtrack: Entire tracklist of songs and artists
The soundtrack was provided by music editor Bill Bernstein. Not only does it feature multiple classics, but it also has an original song by Harry Styles, performed by him and his co-star, Florence Pugh. Here, check out the list of songs and artists that appeared throughout the movie:
- The Right Time – Ray Charles
- Bang Bang – Dizzy Gillespie
- Where or When – Benny Goodman Trio
- Comin’ Home Baby – Mel Tormé
- Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood
- Tears on My Pillow – Little Anthony & The Imperials
- Twilight Time – The Platters
- Sh-Boom – The Chords
- Need Your Love So Bad – Little Willie John
- Sleep Walk – Santo & Johnny
- You Belong To Me – Helen Foster and the Rovers
- Someone To Watch Over Me – Ella Fitzgerald
- With You All the Time – Florence Pugh and Harry Styles
Don’t Worry Darling soundtrack by John Powell
- Beginners Ballet Class
- Breakfast of Champignons
- Welcome to the Party
- In the Bedroom
- Margaret's Flashback
- Keeping House
- Trolley to HQ
- Waking Up to an Ever-Decreasing World
- Advanced Ballet Class
- Long Relaxing Bath
- A Doctor Visits
- Whisky by the Hearth
- In the Ladies with Bunny
- Whose World Is It?
- Sorties & Delusions
- Dinner Party Fallout
- We Need to Go
- Rabbit Hole
- Everything Is Good Now
- Catechisms & Catheters
- All for You Alice
- Bunny's Wise Words
- Victory Chase
- End Credits (Don't Worry Darling)