Streamers are turning the look to a new platform. KICK recently offered a lucrative $100 million deal to xQc to join them, and now another prominent figure could follow in his footsteps. Dr DisRespect has sent a message to the platform that could potentially mark the end of his days on YouTube and lead him to stream elsewhere.

Herschel ‘Guy’ Beahm IV, better known as Dr DisRespect, is one of the most influential streamers today. The 41-year-old has been streaming on YouTube since 2010, amassing a massive community of 4.38 million followers.

Beahm plays games such as Call of Duty: Warzone (which he recently uninstalled), APEX Legends, and other battle royales. He has expressed frustration multiple times about YouTube not offering him an exclusive deal. As a result, he is considering leaving the platform to join a new one.

Dr DisRespect tells KICK how much would they have to offer for him to join the platform

The gaming community is being lured by a new platforms. KICK is offering streamers a new path to show their content by being a more open-minded channel.

However, that is not the only advantage that KICK offers. The network also provides streamers with better deals, as platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Gaming are taking a significant portion of their earnings.

Recently, KICK announced the arrival of xQc. The former Twitch streamer was signed for a $100 million deal, so other content creators are really interested in following his steps, and Dr DisRespect is one of those.

On Thursday, Dr Disrespect took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself with KICK’s logo covering his face. “50 million is my number…” the streamer declared, sending a clear message to the platform that this is his price to join them.