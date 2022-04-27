'Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness', the latest installment of the MCU, will hit theaters on May 6 and it's expected to be one of Marvel's most ambitious films to date. Here, check out all the rumored cameos, including Superior Iron Man.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is still expanding and it’s almost time for fans to watch the long-awaited sequel of Dr. Strange, ‘Multiverse of Madness’. Benedict Cumberbatch will be back as the Sorcerer Supreme alongside Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and a new group of characters. While some are known (America Chavez), there’s still doubts about who could appear.

The movie was first expected to be released last year before ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ which ended up being the biggest film of 2021 grossing 1.892 billion USD worldwide. Which prompted changes into the scripts.

So, in ‘No Way Home’, Stephen doesn’t know much about the Multiverse and in this film he will face all the consequences of his actions. That means having to report himself to authorities such as The Illuminati (more on that below), which could also mean the return of a beloved character: Iron Man.

Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness: How could Superior Iron Man be in the movie?

In the first trailer, Patrick Stewart’s voice, a.k.a Professor X, was heard, the theories began to flood the Internet. Many fans pointed out that the cameo could be as a part of the Illuminati, a group of superheroes who work behind the scenes to ensure the safety of the Earth.

Now, in the latest promo for the film, the theory was confirmed with a scene where Mordo says “The Illuminati will see you now.” The confirmation has hyped again the theories about a possible cameo of a Superior Iron Man, especially as we can also see Ultron bots are escorting Dr. Strange.

In the comics, the first members of the Illuminati are Iron Man, Namor, Reed Richards, Charles Xavier, Black Bolt, and Dr Strange. Each member is a representative of one faction of superheroes or nations, which also includes the Inhumans.

As Robert Downey Jr. won’t (presumably) come back as Tony Stark, the rumors have pointed to a possible introduction of Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man, aka Anthony Stark. Since Cruise was linked to the part of Iron Man in the late 90’s, it would be fitting.

Doctor Strange 2: What other cameos are expected/rumored?

According to Inverse, Marvel insider DanielRPK revealed a list of possible cameos for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. “According to the leaker, the film will feature appearances from John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic, Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau/Captain Marvel, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, and Charlize Theron as Clea,” the report.