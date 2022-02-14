The first trailer of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness dropped out during the Super Bowl and there’s a lot to unpack. However, one of the most commented theories is the appearance of Patrick Stewart as Professor X and the Illuminati. Here, check it out.

Fresh from the success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Marvel will try to replicate it with the release of 'Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness', which will hit theaters on May 6, 2022. The film is one of the most anticipated for this year, as fans expect many cameos from other Marvel movies and franchises, like 'X-Men.'

Six years after the first Dr. Strange, fans are finally going to get a sequel for the sorcerer’s solo franchise. This film will be directed by Sam Raimi, who replaced Scott Derrickson, and it’s said that the tone will be more of a thriller than a comedy. However, the film changed due to Phase 4 restructure, as this one originally was supposed to come before ‘No Way Home’.

Either way, fans are eager to watch what will be the consequences after Dr. Strange messes with the Multiverse, and it seems that they’re going to be a lot of them. However, as the trailer dropped out during the Super Bowl, Patrick Stewart as Professor X will appear alongside another character of the Fantastic Four.

Dr. Strange 2 Trailer breakdown: What could be Patrick Stewart's role?

During the trailer, in a moment Doctor Strange walks into a room, chained by robots which resemble Ultron, and you can see several people seated. There’s a theory that these people could be the Illuminati, who work in the shadows to keep the universe safe.

In the comics this group consists of Dr. Strange himself, Professor Xavier, Reed Richards, Iron Man, Black Bolt, and Namor. So, that leads to what happens next: a “mysterious voice” says “we should tell him the truth,” and fans are going nuts because it's Patrick Stewart voice, aka, Professor X. This could be totally true after Disney also acquired the rights of the X-Men franchise after buying 20th Century Fox.

While we can’t actually see who is sitting in the room, many people believe that one of the blurry figures is Reed Rechards, aka Mister Fantastic, aka a member of the Fantastic Four, which is one of the (rumored) upcoming projects from Marvel. There are also theories that John Krasinski could take the role.