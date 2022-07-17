It has been leaked that the British singer Dua Lipa would be in talks with DC Comics to be part of a new superhero movie. Here we tell you everything that is known and what would be the role she would play.

Dua Lipa will make her big screen debut alongside one of Hollywood's most coveted actors, Henry Cavill, better known as Superman. The two will star in Argylle, an Apple TV production, where they will be seen as a pair of spies.

They will also be joined by Bryce Dallas Howard from Jurassic World, Samuel L. Jackson from most Marvel movies like Avengers, John Cena from Peacemaker, Sam Rockwell from Iron Man 2 and Catheriene O'Hara from My Poor Little Angel, among others.

On the other hand, the singer of Levitating and Love Again entered in conversation with DC Comics to be part of a new movie that would be about to start shooting. Since her debut in the world of cinema, she has not stopped receiving offers.

Dua Lipa could play a famous DC Comics magician

According to a tweet posted by ABTLAB Insider, who revealed that Lady Gaga would be the new Harley Quinn, Dua Lipa would star in a new DC Comics movie. The young singer would give life to Zatanna Zatara.

The character appeared for the first time in the comic book Hawkman #4 of 1966. She is considered one of the most powerful women in the DC universe. Zatanna is both a stage magician and a magician in reality, like her father. This means that she has many powers related to magic and are controlled through spells and bewitchments. She is known for participating in the Justice League and being John Constantine's love interest.



