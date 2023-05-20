Dua Lipa is not only one of the most popular artists in the music industry, but she is also making her own career as an actress. Soon we will see her in big productions, such as Barbie, where she will share the screen with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Little by little, the young star is making a name for herself among her acting peers. On Friday, May 19, she was spotted with her partner, Romain Gavras, at the 76th annual Cannes film festival. There she made her courtship official, accompanying him on the red carpet of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers).

She will soon be seen in Argylle, Henry Cavill‘s (The Witcher) film, where she will play an unknown role. He also participated in the soundtrack, creating original songs for the film directed by Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman). In the meantime, here you can check her net worth…

What is Dua Lipa’s net worth?

Dua has a fortune of $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her earnings come not only from her singing career, but also from her various endorsements with luxury brands and her film projects.

It is estimated that the star makes around $6 million per year, between her tours and her other jobs. It is not yet known how much money she has earned for her role as the Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s film, but her main co-stars were paid $12.5 million, so it is believed that her paycheck would be around that amount.