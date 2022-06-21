Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya will return for the sequel of Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune'. Here, check out everything you need to know about this sci-fi movie: release date, cast and plot.

Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of 'Dune', starring Timothée Chalamet, was a total success. The ambitious film not only was a commercial hit, grossing over $400.7 million worldwide despite a simultaneous streaming release on HBO Max, but received critical acclaim and went on to win six Academy Awards.

As Frank Herbert’s novel is massive, the director decided to divide the story of the first book and leave the end open for a sequel. Luckily, Warner Bros. didn’t wait long to give the greenlight for the second part, in which fans will know more about Zendaya’s character.

'Dune: Part Two' will introduce more characters, and it will follow the story of Paul Atreides, as he keeps adapting to the inhospitable desert planet Arrakis now as a part of the Fremen. Here, check out everything we know so far about the project.

Does ‘Dune: Part Two’ have a release date?

Yes, the sequel is set to be released on October 20, 2023. While the first movie was released in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time, it’s expected that the sequel will have at least an exclusive 45-day theatrical release.

'Dune: Part Two' cast: Who is returning and who is joining?

Timothée Chalamet is expected to return as Paul Atreides, alongside Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Zendaya as Chani and Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck. Meanwhile, Deadline announced that Léa Seydoux is in negotiations to play Lady Margot. Other names that will join the project are: Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Austin Butler, who is coming from his success in ‘Elvis’.

‘Dune: Part Two’: Plot

Villeneuve is back to write, direct and produce the story, while the script will be co-written with Jon Spaihts. The first movie ended when Paul and Lady Jessica were accepted into the Fremen and they were heading to Stilgar's home, meaning that the second part will show how Paul rose to power among his new tribe and the rebellion against Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV.