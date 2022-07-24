Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, is at the peak of his career. Soon we will see him as the DC Comics antihero, Black Adam, who also seems to be the future enemy of Shazam. Here we tell you what his net worth is and how much money he has made during his long career.

Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest paid actors in the industry and in the world. His long career and filmography adhere to a long list of generous paychecks during his career. Not only in Hollywood, but in the wrestling world as well, as The Rock made a name for himself as a wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment from 1996 to 2004, being one of the favorites.

In 2012 he decided to create a company with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, called Seven Bucks Productions. Whenever the production company is involved in a film, the digital and creative team is involved in every decision made. From the screening of the script to the marketing of the film. Some of his most important works were Shazam! in 2019, Rampage in 2018, Jumanji in 2019 and Baywatch in 2017, among others.

The acting industry is not his only passion, he also says he likes to invest in businesses that really interest him, such as tequila. In March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, the actor and a group of partners launched Teremana Tequila with Mast-Jägermeister in charge of distribution. In the first year, the brand has already sold more than 300,000 cases.

Dwayne Johnson's Net Worth

His net worth is $800 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is one of the highest paid actors in the film industry and has been in major million-dollar productions.

Teremana Tequila has a current valuation of $2 billion. In theory, he could earn more than $1 billion from his tequila company alone. As for acting, in a typical year, the actor earns at least $100 million from his various Hollywood appearances and endorsements. In 2012, he established himself as the richest WWE wrestler in the world, with a net worth of $75 million.

His solid base of his fortune has been made based on his roles in movies, such as The Scorpion King in 2001, where he was paid $5.5 million. The production went on to gross $165 million on a budget of only $60 million. Thanks to the success of the film, the actor's paycheck was the largest ever paid to a first-time actor in a leading role.

Dwayne Johnson: How much he earns for his films?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to his massive social media following, the actor contractually demands up to $4 million for promoting his own films, in addition to salary and backend points.

He earned $12.5 million for 2003's The Rundown and $15 million for 2004's Walking Tall. By 2013, he had earned $43 million in total. With 2018's Skyscraper, he surpassed $20 million for a production for the first time. Between June 2017 and June 2018, he earned $125 million, making him the highest paid actor on the planet.

One of his biggest roles was that of Hobbs in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw in 2019, for which he took home $20 million. While his co-stars, Jason Statham and Idris Elba, only took home $13 million and $8 million.