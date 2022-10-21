Dwayne Johnson's salary in Black Adam is one of the most surprising factors in the production of the new movie due to its exorbitant sum. Here, check out how much the actor has received for his work in the DC Comics adaptation.

Dwayne Johnson's salary in Black Adam: How much did the actor get paid for being in the movie?

Dwayne Johnson is one of the best known movie stars in the world. Audiences not only recognize him from his time on the big screen but also from his time as a WWE wrestler. The turn in his career became evident after the box office hit The Scorpion King. With Black Adam in his repertoire, his earnings have increased considerably.

The 50-year-old actor's films, whether a starring or supporting role, have reportedly grossed more than $10 billion worldwide, according to The Numbers. This has made him one of the most famous and richest men in the entertainment industry over the course of the last few years.

DC has chosen to include him as the main face of the project from the very beginning. He was destined to be the one to play the mythical character, who was endowed with the omnipotent powers of the ancient gods and is released from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

How much was The Rock's salary in Black Adam?

According to Variety, the actor's salary was $22.5 million. "Most actors aren't worth what you pay them, but [Tom] Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson justify their salaries," said an anonymous studio executive in the article.

He is one of the highest paid figures in the film and entertainment industry. The new DC adaptation had Johnson not only starring but also his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, involved in the making. This is not the first time the former wrestler and director Jaume Collet-Serra have worked together, as they shared other projects such as Jungle Cruise in 2021.