It’s almost time for a new season of Dancing With the Stars and it’s coming with many changes, including the network. Here, check out if you will be able to watch the show on Hulu.

Dancing with the Stars will return on Monday (Sept. 19) with its 31th season and a new cast wanting to give it all to win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. However, with the show moving from ABC to streaming on Disney+, there’s some confusion about how fans can watch it.

The change of home will force some changes, including the fact that there won’t be commercial breaks. However, the dancers won’t last longer. The time of the commercial breaks will be filled with Alfonso Ribeiro, who is joining Tyra Banks as host, who will be bringing back the skybox to talk with the celebrities, confirmed by director Conrad Green.

Another welcome change by fans is the fact that the DWTS troupe is back. The troupe will consist of SYTYCD winner Alexis Warr, SYTYCD alum Ezra Sosa, dance coach Kateryna Klishyna and D’angelo Castro. They will perform between numbers. So, how can you watch DWTS 2022 without Disney+? Check it out.

DWTS 2022: Is the show going to be available on Hulu?

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars will only be available on Disney+, which costs $7.99/month. However, if you are a new subscriber, you can get their first month for $1.99 (through Sept. 19). There is also a Disney+ Bundle for $13.99/month, which also includes all Hulu and ESPN+ content.

However, all previous seasons of DWTS are available to stream on Hulu. On the other hand, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli will all return to serve as judges. You can check out the entire cast and partners, here.

The show will premiere at 8 PM (ET) and it will live coast to coast. You can vote through text or via online at disneyplus.com/vote. The voting window will be from 8 PM ET until the last dance. And, yes, there will be an elimination the first week, unlike the past season.