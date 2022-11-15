Long-time judged Len Goodman announced that he will no longer come back to Dancing With the Stars. Here, check out why he is stepping down from the judging table of the show, and who could replace him.

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars is coming to an end, with the finale airing next week. And to Len Goodman, long-time judge, it will also be his last night in the show. Here, check out why he is stepping down from the judging table of DWTS.

Goodman has been part of Dancing With the Stars as a judge since the show started in 2005. He was also part of the judging panel of “Strictly Come Dancing” of the BBC, which was the blueprint for DWTS.

However, he also missed the 2020 season due to the travel restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic. Here, check out what Goodman said about his reasons to leave the show, and who could take his place.

The reason why Len Goodman is leaving DWTS

One of the surprises of DWTS semi-finals was Len Goodman’s announcement that he wouldn’ come back as judge. “This will be my last season judging on Dancing With the Stars. I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be part of such a wonderful show," he started saying, before explaining his reasons.

“I’ve decided I would like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain,” Goodman, 78, revealed. “I cannot thank you enough, the Dancing With the Stars family, it’s been such a wonderful experience for me and I’m looking forward so much to next week’s finale.”

Who could replace Goodman in DWTS?

So far, there’s no official announcement of a replacement for Goodman. However, DWTS had three main judges for most of its seasons, including Goodman as head judge, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. While Goodman was absent from season 29, Derek Hough took his place.

And before Derek, his sister Julianne also served as fourth judge during three seasons (19 to 21), as well as guest judges in previous seasons. She could be an option if the show wants to maintain the four-judge panel, but they could also go with just three judges instead.