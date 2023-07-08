Dylan O’Brien has become a favorite actor in recent times. Since 2011 he has been starring in great gems, such as the series Teen Wolf or the rom-com The First Time. Last year he also participated in Taylor Swift‘s All Too Well: The Short Film.

One of his big hits not only brought his great popularity, but also had some consequences after he suffered an accident on the filming set. In 2016 he was shooting a scene for Maze Runner and was hit by a stunt car.

This not only left him with physical, but also psychological sequels. However, despite the bad moment, the 31-year-old star always remembers the trilogy with great affection. Now his career has taken a turn away from the action genre.

The actor’s accident occurred when he was filming the latest installment of the franchise, titled Maze Runner: The Death Cure. The movie was a success but not only did it leave Dylan O’Brien with memories, but some traumas as well. The film became one of the most popular of his career, especially since James Dashner‘s story had a solid fan base.

The story follows Thomas, who, in order to save his friends, must enter the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled maze that may become the deadliest of them all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.

