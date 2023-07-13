Soccer video games will have a massive change this year. EA Sports FC 24 will arrive as the replacement of FIFA, a beloved franchise by the community. Here’s all the information about the differences between the Ultimate and the Standard Edition of it.

Last year, FIFA decided not to continue with its partnership with EA Sports. Both sides didn’t reach an agreement, so the company will have to use a different name for the video game this year.

A few months ago, the company announced the arrival of EA Sports FC 24. This video game will have a lot of changes, and fans are already wondering what features will it have.

EA Sports FC 24: Differences between Ultimate and Standard Edition

As in previous video games released by EA Sports, the Ultimate and Standard Editions will have distinct features. While the gameplay remains the same, each edition includes different in-game benefits.

Ultimate Edition

4600 FIFA Points.

7 Days Early Access (September 22)

FUT Women UCL Hero (untradeable).

FUT ‘Team of the Week 1’ Item (untradeable).

FUT Erling Haaland loan item.

FUT Ambassador loan item (x2).

Access to Nike Campaign.

Standard Edition

FUT ‘Team of the Week 1’ Item (untradeable).

FUT Erling Haaland loan item.

FUT Ambassador loan item.

Career Mode Homegrown Talent.

The prices of the Standard Edition range from $59.99 to $69.99, depending on the console. On the other hand, the Ultimate Edition costs $99.99 across all platforms.