EA Sports FC presents new trailer of game which does not have Messi, Neymar, or Cristiano Ronaldo

EA Sports FC or FC 24 presented their long-awaited trailer on July 10th. It marks the first time in three editions that Kylian Mbappé is not on the cover. The new trailer also does not showcase Lionel Messi, Neymar, or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rather the new EA Sports FC game focuses on rising stars such as Erling Haaland, Vinícius Júnior, and stars of the women’s game like Marta.

The game also pays tribute to many footballing legends like David Beckham, Rudi Völler, and Johan Cruyff.

New cover of EA Sports FC

The new cover includes the above-mentioned stars as well as cult heroes like Boca Juniors, Juan Roman Riquelme, USWNT legend Mia Hamm, and Italian star Andrea Pirlo.

The marketing concept by EA Sports is to bring the fan and gamer closer to the action, making the fan feel like they are a part of the club, a new club, from career mode, mix soccer matches, and a new catch phrase “Welcome to the Club”.

EA Sports FC hopes to continue their tradition of being the best soccer game in the world, while FIFA soccer’s governing body plans to roll out its own game in 2024.