Eddie Redmayne is one of the stars of the 'Fantastic Beasts' film series. However, the actor has built a successful acting career since the 90's. Here, check out how much his net worth is.

British actor Eddie Redmayne stars in the recently released ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’, in which he reprises his role as Newt Scamander, a famed magizoologist who helps Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) attempt to stop the evil plans of Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen).

Redmayne is one of the most renowned actors of his generation. Besides his role in the Fantastic Beasts saga since 2016, the actor has starred in several critically acclaimed films such as ‘The Theory of Everything’ (2014), for which he won an Oscar, and ‘The Danish Girl’ (2015).

Before his big break in Hollywood, the 40-year-old actor had built a career in theater. He appeared in several plays such as ‘Twelfth Night’, He then did ‘The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?’ and Christopher Shinn’s ‘Now or Later’ at the Royal Court Theater. However, he never really left the stage and just won an Olivier Award for his work in 'Cabaret'. Here, check out how much his net worth is.

How much is Eddie Redmayne’s net worth?

There is no official information about the actor’s net worth. However, according to estimates his net worth could be between $4-15 million, per Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla. Besides his work in film and theater, the actor has also appeared in several TV roles since the 90s.

Redmayne has also worked with several brands as an ambassador, including the luxury watches Omega and electronics OPPO. He also has been the face of global campaigns for big fashion brands such as Burberry and Prada.

Other important projects for the actor were his early films such as ‘My Week With Marilyn’ (2011) and ‘Les Misérables' (2012), which helped them become one of Hollywood’s A-lister. While his exact salary for Fantastic Beasts hasn’t been publicized, his net worth suggests a seven-figure range.

The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ saga has grossed over $800 million worldwide. However, its latest installment hasn’t grossed as expected. So far, estimations for the film, according to Forbes, suggest that it will end with a $90-$95 million finish for the third movie in the US.