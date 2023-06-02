Edward James Olmos is a well-known veteran in Hollywood and by law that is the type of person who works in Marvel movies or series.

He started his career in 1974 with Black Fist, most of his roles had nothing to do with animated series but Olmos has already given his voice to some animated characters.

In 2017 Olmos was the voice behind Chicharron in the animated film Coco, but long before that she was the english dub voice in the 2005 Disney movie Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.

In which Marvel animated TV series will Edwards James Olmos be working?

He will voice a villain named Molecule Man in the second season of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur which is produced by Disney Television and developed by Steve Loter, Jeffrey M. Howard and Kate Kondell.

During the first season of that animated series the voices were mostly by little-known actors but among them were the voice of a veteran like Laurence Fishburne.