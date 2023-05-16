El Señor de los Cielos is one of Telemundo’s most popular soap operas and has managed to boost its ratings once again, making it one of the most promising titles and one that is taken into account when it comes to renewing it. Now, the eighth season is coming to an end and in a few days the last episode will premiere.

[Watch El Señor de los Cielos free on Fubo]

Rafael Amaya plays Aurelio Casillas, one of the main characters in the story. In its early days, during 2013, the plot followed one of the most powerful drug traffickers, Amado Carrillo Fuentes, who became the head of the Juarez cartel and was given a rare nickname for using his fleet of airplanes to transport drugs.

The current season has premiered a total of 83 episodes so far and is still a week away from its grand finale. The network confirmed that the development of the plot will not continue this year, but that a new edition will arrive next year. The Casillas’ leader “will show no mercy and let the beast out”, reported Telemundo.

How to stream El Señor de los Cielos finale in the US

The grand finale of the eighth season will premiere at 9 PM ET on Monday, May 22 and will be available on Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. All episodes air on Telemundo Monday through Friday and arrive the following day on PeacockTV.

In case you want to do a big marathon to catch up, all previous seasons (as well as the current one) are available on Peacock‘s streaming platform. The premiun subscription is $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.