The Lord of the Rings actor has joined the cast of the second season of the Emmy-nominated drama to solve new dark mysteries within the psychological drama. Here we tell you what role Elijah Wood will be playing in Yellowjackets.

Elijah Wood is one of the most important new additions to the second season of Christina Ricci's psychological drama, Yellowjackets. The series has established itself as one of television's biggest hits and already has seven Emmy Award nominations.

The plot centers on a high school girls' soccer team that suffers a plane crash and the survivors are stranded in an uninhabited area of northern Ontario, Canada. They have only a few memories of the past and eventually become a feral, cannibalistic clan. Everything changes when the story is set 25 years later, when they all lead very different lives.

The show, produced by Showtime, mixes multiple elements of the survival genre (as Lost used to do) but with the difference that everything falls from the teenage perspective presented through the main characters. The first acclaimed episodes are available on fuboTV (7-Day Trial) and Paramount + (30-Day Trial), which offer several free trial days to test the service and its extensive catalog.

Elijah Wood is set to face Christina Ricci in Yellowjackets: What role will he play?

Wood will play Walter, a citizen detective who is committed to solving a mystery and in the process will come face to face with Christina Ricci's character Misty, where he will challenge her in ways that will surprise her in ways we've never seen before.

The actor is not the only new addition to the cast. Simone Kessell will join to play the adult version of Lottie and Lauren Ambrose will be the adult version of Van. Could Elijah be nominated for an Emmy for his upcoming work on the show? We'll have to wait a little longer to find out.

This isn't the first time he and Ricci have worked together, as they starred together in Ang Lee's 1997 drama The Ice Storm. The film was so successful that it amassed a large cult fan base since its original release, so this reunion will thrill more than one.