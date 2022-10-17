Netflix has released new images of Season 5 of The Crown, which will star Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Imelda Stanton as Queen Elizabeth II. Here, check out how tall Debicki is, and how tall Diana was.

Season 5 of “The Crown” will hit Netflix in November, and the platform has released new images of its leads: Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Imelda Stanton as Queen Elizabeth. However, one detail has caught the attention of fans: Debicki’s height.

The Australian actress and former model is known for her work in The Great Gatsby, Tenet and Guardians of The Galaxy. In the new posters released by Netflix, she is seen on one side, while Stanton and West are on the other side. The tagline “A House Divided,” made clear the split between the sides.

Both Debicki and West seemed to be the same height, and some fans were disappointed by that fact, because she is slightly taller than him. However, the decision is, most probably, led by accuracy. Here, check out how tall the actress really is and how tall Princess Diana was.

Elizabeth Debicki’s height: Is she taller than Princess Diana?

Princess Diana has been portrayed by many actors over the years. Most recently, Emma Corrin in Season 4 of The Crown, and Kristen Stewart in Oscar nominated “Spencer.” While Corrin is 5’8’’ tall, Stewart is 5’5’’. Meanwhile, Debicki is 6 ‘3’’ tall.

However, Princess Diana was 5’10’’ tall. Meaning, that Corrin was the most accurate selection regarding that aspect. Prince Charles is also 5’10’’ tall. Probably, that’s why both actors are going to be shown as if they have the same height. West is 6’0’’ tall.

When she was announced as part of the cast for Season 5 and 6, Debicki said "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."