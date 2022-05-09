Elizabeth Olsen has talked about her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in which project she would like to be a part of. This story contains spoilers for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues its unparalleled success with ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, which has grossed $185 million in its opening weekend. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, who returns as Wanda for the fifth time.

However, spoilers ahead, after what it seemed a redemption path in WandaVision, she is now fully embracing the Scarlet Witch persona and she’s after America Chavez, a teenager who can travel across the multiverse, in an attempt to reunite with her children.

At the end of it, Wanda once again realizes that her ways (including murderer) aren’t exactly ethical and she sacrifices herself to end with the Darkhold, an accient book which contains a collection of all evil spells. While her death isn’t that clear, Elizabeth Olsen has addressed where she sees herself in the MCU.

Elizabeth Olsen says she would like to appear in a X-Men reboot

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Elizabeth Olsen said that she would like the possibility of Scarlet Witch being part of the MCU's X-Men reboot. However, the actor has said that she doesn't have any real plans yet.

“I want to know what fans want, and what the ideas are. But I guess you just said it, if we're bringing X-Men back, I'll want to be there. But I have no actual plans yet. I am very excited to talk with Kevin (Feige) about that at some point,” she explained.

In the same tone, she said to Variety that she’s hoping to return to the MCU. “It’s weird that I’m expecting to return but no one’s told me I’m doing anything! But in my mind, I’m just making the assumption that they’ll have me again,” she said.

While she said she doesn’t know in which “capacity”, she hopes they can do “something different” with the character. “Where do we go? I feel like we’ve done so much with her. It’s been a really wild couple years with her.”