After teasing a possible takeover, Twitter have officially announced that Elon Musk will become the new owner of the platform after reaching a $44 billion deal. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Twitter Inc. announced this afternoon that it has reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by Elon Musk, the richest person in the world for a deal of $44 billion. The ‘Twitter Takeover’, as people on the social media have put it, will mean that the company will go private after the transaction is completed.

Per the deal, Twitter stockholders will receive $54.20 in cash for each share of the company’s common stock that they own upon closing of the proposed transaction. Musk announced on April 14 that he intended to become the owner of the company and despite the initial reluctance, the board couldn’t say no to his offer.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said about his interest of owning the company. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential—I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

Twitter users are conflicted by Elon Musk $44 billion purchase: Funniest memes and reactions

As Musk himself acknowledges in his statement, Twitter (and social media in general) has become a crucial factor in the political debate worldwide. So, if not surprising that many users have expressed their reluctance over the purchase, especially as the company will go private.

However, for many others, this move could mean an opportunity to make the platform better and the petitions have started with the highly requested “edit button." While it’s unclear what plans Musk has for the company, surely they are going to be all highly discussed. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions:

According to Variety, “the transaction, which Twitter said has been unanimously approved by its board of directors, is expected to close sometime in 2022, subject to the approval of stockholders, as well as regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.”