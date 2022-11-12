Elon Musk continues to cause controversy after acquiring Twitter and many celebrities have already opted out of the social network. Here, check out what has happened and what is Twitter Blue.

Everyone knows that Elon Musk is the richest man in the world but no one expected the tycoon to actually buy the social network of the little blue bird. Twitter has long been the go-to platform for free speech, memes and various other aspects. Many celebrities opted to have a verified user in order to communicate from there.

But everything has changed after Musk bought Twitter, after becoming the company's largest shareholder. The bizarre acquisition began after the entrepreneur joined the board, which at the time was led by chairman Bret Taylor. In early April he was quite happy and posted several times about how he could turn the company around.

However, after having several private meetings with CEO Parag Agrawal, they did not reach any agreement on changes. So the billionaire became frustrated and decided to buy the company, in order to "put freedom of speech above all else", as it had been too often restricted.

What is Twitter Blue?

One of the most promoted ideas since Elon bought the platform is Twitter Blue, which was recently put on hold due to multiple complaints. The social network suspended the possibility to subscribe again to this mode, which is a paid service that was launched to offer the blue verification check.

The move came after Twitter was filled with fake accounts, since by being able to buy the verification, anyone could use the name of another person and impersonate them. Thus, several accounts such as Valve, Nintendo, Lebron James, Twitter and even the owner himself, which were not authentic, emerged.

All subscribers who have received the blue check will not lose it, but the option has been momentarily suspended. They could risk being unverified if they do not comply with the rules of the service, which include not impersonating other people.

Why are celebrities leaving Twitter?

Several celebrities used the social network to announce that they would be leaving it very soon. The billionaire's purchase did not go down well with some Hollywood celebrities, who claim that Twitter will now be a breeding ground for misinformation and conspiracy theories. In this context, multiple figures said goodbye to one of the most popular social networks.

On the other hand, the figures also abandoned the social network because of Twitter Blue. Since anyone could use their identities without any problem. The same happened with actress Sandra Bullock, who had a fake account created with her name and it went viral.

Who are the stars that have stopped using Twitter so far?

Shonda Rhimes

"I don't plan to stick around for whatever Elon has planned. Goodbye".

Toni Braxton

"I am shocked and distressed by some of the displays of free speech I have seen on this platform since the purchase. Hate speech hidden under free speech is unacceptable. That is why I choose to leave Twitter. It is no longer a safe place for me, my children and other people of color".

Téa Leoni

"Hi everyone. I'm withdrawing from Twitter today-let's see how things are when everything settles down. There is a lot of hate today, everything is going in the wrong direction. I wish you love, kindness and possibilities for all".

Ken Olin

"Let's keep the faith, let's protect democracy, let's try to be kinder. Let's try to save the planet. Let's try to be more generous. Let's seek peace in the world".

Josh Gad

"There's a big exodus happening on this platform. I'm not sure if I'm staying or not. I'm leaning toward staying, but if today is a sign of things to come, I'm not sure what the point is. Free speech is Hate speech meant to incite harm (without consequences) is not what I signed up for".