There are few people who don’t know the name Elon Musk. Despite all his great inventions and multiple ventures, the entrepreneur has also been linked to many scandals. One of them has resurfaced again and has been cited as part of the investigation against Jeffrey Epstein.

Although Epstein passed away in 2019, the investigation is still ongoing. The government of the Virgin Islands has officially requested Musk to provide some specific documents, but his team of legal representatives has confirmed that no specific subpoena or request has reached him so far.

Apparently, the millionaire is trying to step aside and move on with his life, but not without drama. Another of the many controversies in which he is involved, is that he would have argued that WhatsApp listens to its users and that “the messaging application cannot be trusted”.

What is Elon Musk’s net worth?

Elon Musk is the second richest man in the world, as the first place is held by Bernard Arnault. The entrepreneur has a fortune of $176.9 billion, according to Forbes. His high net worth is due to the profits he earns from his businesses and projects.

He founded 6 companies, including the well-known Tesla, Space X and Boring Company. Space X alone is worth $127 billion, especially after the funding round that took place in May 2022, quadrupling its value in three years.

It tends to make big deals and also take risks. In October last year, he managed to obtain large percentages of the company that runs one of the most popular social networks: Twitter. He currently owns 74%.