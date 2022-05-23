Musical biopic 'Elvis', starring Austin Butler and directed by Baz Luhrmann, will be premiering this summer. Here, check out the full lineup of artists that will be part of the soundtrack.

After ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic ‘Elvis’, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, is another highly anticipated film that will premiere this week at the Cannes film festival (May 25). More details are being disclosed, such as the artists that will be part of the soundtrack.

The film will have a wide release on June 24, when it comes to cinemas in the United States. Besides Butler and Hanks, joining the cast are Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Like Bracey, Natasha Bassett, Olivia DeJonge, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The film will follow the rise of Presley (Butler), as well as his relationship with Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). There haven’t been many public reactions to the film but Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and his granddaughter, Riley Keough have shared their positive reviews, calling it “emotional” and “spectacular”.

‘Elvis’ soundtrack: Which artists are going to be part of the tracklist?

While the actual tracklist for the movie hasn’t been disclosed, the full artist lineup has been revealed and one can only assume that there will be a variety of genres, with artists such as Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala, Jack White, Swae Lee, Diplo, Jazmine Sullivan and others. Some songs have been revealed in the trailers, though.

Doja Cat’s “Vegas”, which is the first single of the album, was released and features in the second trailer, while Maneskin’s cover of “If I Can Dream” also features in one of the teasers. Meanwhile, Kacey Musgraves revealed during the Met Gala that she’ll be covering “Can’t Help Falling in Love” for the film. Also, Enimen and Cee Lo Green will collaborate in “The King and I”.

The cast will also be part of the soundtrack with Austin Butler, Yola, Shonka Dukereh and Kodi Smit-McPhee also listed as part of the artists. According to Variety, there’s no information about which songs will be used in the movie or if the album is more a “companion” project. Here’s the full list:

Elvis Aaron Presley

Austin Butler

Ann Nesby

Alton Mason

Chris Isaak

Denzel Curry

Doja Cat: “Vegas”

Eminem & CeeLo Green: “The King and I”

Gary Clark Jr.

Jack White

Lenesha Randolph

Jazmine Sullivan

Kacey Musgraves: “Can’t Help Falling in Love” (Elvis Presley Cover)

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Les Greene

Måneskin: “If I Can Dream” (Elvis Presley cover)

Nardo Wick

Paravi

Pnau

Rufus Thomas

Shonka Dukureh

Stevie Nicks

Swae Lee & Diplo

Tame Impala

Yola

*This article will be updated.