Good news! It has finally been confirmed when the Elvis biopic will debut on HBO's streaming service. The film was one of the most acclaimed of the year and it seems that it already has several Oscar nominations up its sleeve. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the arrival of the hit that has broken the worldwide box office.

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis has marked a before and after in the film industry. The biopic of the King of Rock shattered all expectations as it became the second highest-grossing musical biopic at the worldwide box office.

Millions of fans flocked to movie theaters around the world to make it happen. It grossed $271.5 million against its $85 million budget. This is not the first time that a production of this format has broken the mold. We have previously seen it with Bohemian Rhapsody, starring Rami Malik.

Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge played Elvis, Colonel Tom Paker and the iconic Priscilla Presley on the big screen. The golden uncle and the entire crew received a 12-minute, uncut standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival and according to rumors, are headed for major Oscar nominations.

When does 'Elvis' debut on HBO Max?

The Elvis movie, which gives us a glimpse into the life of the King of Rock, one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century, arrives on HBO Max on September 2. The story will debut for the first time on a streaming platform since its theatrical release in theaters nationwide more than a month ago.

Luhrmann's work as director, from a script he co-wrote with Jeremy Doner and produced with Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, has once again demonstrated the greatness of well-crafted biopics. It depicted the rise to fame in a rather turbulent cultural context, where we see the loss of innocence in America and the King of Rock trying to make his way in the music industry.

During an interview with Collider, the director confessed that he has a four-hour cut of the film. When asked if it was something he was proud to show or if it was just like an assembly cut, Baz added:

"It's an assembly. It's a different kind of movie. I wanted to make a movie for the theater, right? I make theatrical movies. My mission is to make a movie that's not a franchise movie. All respect to franchise movies by the way. I love my Batman. But I want to make a movie that cross generations, will come in that's not a franchise and sit in a dark room with strangers and commune in a vast American story, a vast American opera. That's what I hope this will be and that's what I'm fighting for is to try and bring audiences of all types back to the theater".