“Emancipation,” directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Will Smith, was set to be an Oscar contender. However, Smith’s 10-year ban from the Academy could damage the campaign. Here, check out everything about this film.

Will Smith will return to the silver screen with Apple TV+ film, “Emancipation.” The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua, who is known for his work on Shooter, Brooklyn's Finest, The Equalizer and more. It is written by William N. Collage.

The film has received a lot of attention for its historical take on slavery, but also because it will be the first project starring Smith after the infamous slap at the Oscars. Several media outlets have already started wondering if the film will receive support from members of the Academy, despite Smith’s 10-year ban.

“Emancipation” is also one of the most ambitious films from Apple TV+, which is looking for a second Best Picture win after CODA. However, after the film’s first screening, it seems like the audience will be in for the film. Check out everything we know.

What is the true story behind Emancipation?

The film is set during the Civil War and it follows a slave, Peter, who escapes the swamps of Louisiana and eventually escapes to the North, where he joins the Union Army. It is based on the true story of Gordon, who was photographed showing his scars from brutal assaults on a plantation.

Emancipation: Release Date

Emancipation had its first screening on October 1, 2022 in Washington. However, the movie will have a limited release in theaters with a premiere on December 2, 2022. Then, it will be available to watch on Apple TV+ on December 9.

Emancipation: Who is in the cast?

Smith will portray the titular character, Peter. Director Faqua said to Deadline that he was very “inspired” after reading the script and that also drew Smith to the project. “What I found is, it was very inspiring to people. Peter’s image from 1863 inspired me to want to make the film and inspired Will to want to make the film," he explained. The rest of the cast will consist on:

Ben Foster as Fassel

Steven Ogg as Sergeant Howard

Charmaine Bingwa as Dodienne

Gilbert Owuor as Gordon

Mustafa Shakir as Andre Cailloux

Grant Harvey as Leeds

Ronnie Gene Blevins as Harrington

Jayson Warner Smith as Captain John Lyons

Jabbar Lewis as Tomas

Michael Luwoye as John

Aaron Moten as Knowls

Imani Pullum as Betsy