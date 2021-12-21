Emily in Paris season 2 is premiering on Netflix on December 22. Here, check out everything you need to know about her new love interes, Alfie, a.k.a, Lucien Laviscount.

If you watched the first season of Netflix's hit ‘Emily in Paris’, you know that the protagonist, Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, isn’t shy when we talk about love affairs. While in the last episode we saw her, spoilers, getting romantic with neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), it seems this season, she’s ready to move on, or at least try, with another lover, interpreted by Lucien Laviscount.

According to show’s creator Darren Star, Emily will meet a new love interest in her French classes. His name is Alfie, a charming Londoner, who is also cynic. “It certainly isn’t a love match when they [first] meet up, at all,” Star told TVLine. “They’re very different, and they have these very opposing impressions and experiences of Paris. As the season progresses, that relationship takes some surprising turns for Emily.”

While many fans are team Gabriel to death, it will be interesting seeing Alfie try to win Emily’s heart in the second season and fan response to his character. However, we’ll have to wait to watch it, but for now, we can know a little more about the actor who’s playing him, Lucien Laviscount.

Everything about Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie in Emily in Paris S2

You might remember him in Scream Queens

The 29-year-old actor got his big break in the US after starring in Ryan Murphy’s teen thriller show Scream Queens. He played Earl Grey, a preppy bad boy. He auditioned for a minor role but Murphy decided to give him a regular role. After that, he appeared in other shows such as Katy Keene and Trust.

He started acting at age 10

Laviscount was born in Burnley, Lancashire, and grew up in Ribble Valley in Lancashire. He began acting at age 10 after flirting with a store attendant, which invited him to a casting call for a new kids clothing line from the woman standing nearby. It was for David Beckham's DBO7 line.

He can sing

In 2011, he released a single called “Dance With You”. While he dropped it with an eight-minute music video, it seems like his singing career didn’t exactly take off. Will he try again?

He appeared in Celebrity Big Brother

On 18 August 2011, Laviscount became a housemate in Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother 2011. He lasted until the final week, finishing fifth. He was dubbed 'Mumbles' by his fellow housemates.