Netflix confirmed that its hit comedy 'Emily In Paris' has been renewed for two more seasons. Here, check out everything we know so far about Season 3 such as cast, possible plot and release date.

Two weeks after the release of the highly anticipated second season of Emily in Paris, Netflix has confirmed that the show will have a third and fourth season. It seems like, despite not having been well-received by critics, fans adore Emily (Lily Collins) and her adventures in Paris.

According to Netflix, the second season topped its global top 10 list in 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed in its first five days. It’s not surprising after the first season of the show also was its most-viewed comedy of 2020, topping the same list in 53 countries.

Season 2 ends with a cliffhanger (spoilers ahead), after Emily has to make a big professional decision between staying in Paris and working with her Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) or returning to Chicago. Also, she has to make another personal decision between maintaining a long distance relationship with Alfie or… Well, whatever will happen with Gabriel. Here, check out what we know so far about season 3.

Emily In Paris Season 3: What will the plot be?

Showrunner Darren Star has talked about what’s coming next to Emily. In an interview with TVLine, Star said that Emily will question her wants and needs. “When you live in a foreign country, one of the questions is, where’s your heart? Is it the place you came from, or the place you are at the moment? Emily is going to be struggling with that as well,” he explained.

Star also said that Emily is “a bit of a people pleaser, and she’s gonna make a decision that’s gonna make some people unhappy. And she’s gonna have to deal with that next season.” And, if you’re wondering which one between Alfie or Gabriel, who ends with Camille at the end of the season, are the one, Star said that he wouldn’t rule out Alfie so fast.

When is the Emily in Paris season 3 release date on Netflix?

There's no official word on when Emily in Paris is returning to the streaming service. However, seasons 1 and 2 both dropped in the latter part of 2020 and 2021, so fans can expect that season 3 would land at the end of 2022.

Who will be in the Emily in Paris season 3 cast?

It seems that if there is a season 3, most if not all of the central cast would return, including Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, despite him leaving to London at the end of the season 2. Collins told Glamour that she hopes "we get a season three, because I really hope we get to come back and do this again."