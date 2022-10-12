Emily Ratajkowski recently filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and she has been linked romantically with Brad Pitt. Here, check out what the model and actress thinks about the rumors.

Model and author Emily Ratajkowski has been romantically linked to Brad Pitt, per recent reports from several publications. And the model has responded to the rumors in a new interview with Variety, while promoting her upcoming podcast “High Low With EmRata,” which drops Nov. 1.

Ratajkowski recently filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last month, with whom she shares a 19-month son, Sylvester. Following the split, “EmRata” was, according to E! News, “casually hanging out” with the Bullet Train actor, who has been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

A report from People cited a close source with the pair who said that she “thinks Brad is amazing” and that “they have been on a few dates, and she is pretty smitten.” However, things might be different, according to her own words. Check out what she said.

Emily Ratajkowski says she is “single” and “enjoying the freedom”

Talking to Variety, Ratajkowski, 31, was asked about the rumors of romance with Pitt, 58, and she responded saying: “I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”

She also referred to her book of essays “My Body,” which came out last year. “One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go,” she says, seemingly addressing that she can’t control what people think of her.

Ratajkowski has been criticized by fans for her alleged romance with Pitt, as she labeled herself as a feminist and she is always commenting on mysoginy and sexism in the entertainment industry. She recently has spoken against Shia LaBeouf, who has also been accused of abuse by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs; the Me Too movement and Adam Levine’s cheating scandal.

According to a countersuit from Angelina Jolie, her legal team alleges that Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.” Pitt is suing Jolie for what he called an “unlawful” sale of her stake in Château Miraval, a vineyard that both owned.