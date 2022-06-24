The rapper Marshall Bruce Mathers III, better known as Eminem, has established himself as one of the best of the decade, not only for his imprint but also for the strong content of his songs. Here is a list of his best collaborations.

Eminem has given us some of the best songs ever, such as Lose Yourself, which he wrote for his movie 8 mile. The last time we saw him was sharing the stage with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Now the singer reunited with Snoop Dogg again to release his surprise new single, titled "From the D 2 the LBC". The video -directed by James Larese- takes us through a metaverse created by both rappers, as a show of their support for the crypto world.

It is the rapper's second single of the year, as earlier this month he released a new collaboration with CeeLo Green (under the production of the legendary Dr.Dre), titled The King and I, for the new Elvis biopic.

Eminem's Top 10 Collaborations

1. Love The Way You Lie (Feat. Rihanna)

Released on August 17, 2010, The Way You Lie marked an entire generation. It debuted at number one on Billboard Digital Songs with 338,000 downloads in its first week. Shortly after its release, they released the official video where we could see Dominic Monaghan and Megan Fox as a couple in a love and hate relationship.

2. No Love (Feat. Lil Wayne)

No Love is the third single from Eminem's seventh studio album, Recovery, which was released on October 5, 2010. Both rappers have confessed that it is about people who have disappointed them in the past.

The collaboration was mainly Slim Shady's idea. "I did a song with Wayne called 'Drop the World' for his album and we had agreed to do an even swap, so I wanted it on my album", he confessed.

3. Stan (Feat. Dido)

Stan is one of the biggest hits in Eminem's career. It was released in 2000 as one of the singles from his third studio album, The Marshall Mathers LP.

In 2017 they added the song's name in the Oxford English Dictionary to refer to an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity.

In the video we can appreciate how a guy becomes obsessed with Eminem and ends up murdering his pregnant wife and himself after seeing that his idol did not answer the letters he wrote to him. It was a very controversial content because it was not so normal for the time, but it was already known that the rapper had arrived to change the scene.

4. The Monster (Feat. Rihanna)

In 2013, Eminem and Rihanna collaborated again and installed a new obsession in the audience's head, only this time it was called "The Monster". A story that deals with mental problems.

In the video we can see both singers portraying the two sides of the same coin. In a first part we see them fighting against their inner monster and then embracing it.

5. Patiently Waiting

Although Patiently Waiting belongs to 50 Cent's Get Rich or Die Tryin' album, it is one of Eminem's best collaborations.

The two rappers are one of the most iconic duos in the industry, having already 20 collaborations together and years of friendship.

After the Super Bowl, 50 Cent posted a photo with Eminem, where you could see that their friendship had been going on for 19 years. "This friendship is never gonna change", he wrote. In 2014, he told Music Choice the great value Marshall had not only in his career, but in his life. "He's a guy that's one of my best friends because I can trust that he's gonna be honest in his constructive criticism".

6. Renegade (Feat. Jay-Z)

Renegade has different meanings for both artists. Jay-Z talks about his childhood without a father present and how his mother's financial problems made him sell drugs for a living. For Eminem, on the other hand, it refers to the criticism he has received throughout his life due to the content of his music.

7. Forgot About Dre

Eminem has always had great respect for rap pioneer Dr Dre, so whenever the artist asks for a collaboration, Slim Shady doesn't even hesitate. Thus was born this collaboration that belongs to Dr. Dre's second studio album, called 2001.

The line "Who you think brought you the oldies, Eazy-E's, Ice Cube's, and DOC's, the Snoop D.O. Double G's, and the group that said 'Motherfuck the police'?" outlines Dre's importance in the rap world, the theme of the song. Eminem's verse features the violence typical of his alter ego.

8. Guts Over Fear (Feat. Sia)

According to Just Random Things, the song talks about the personal struggles of Eminem in coming to the position he is today. He was beat down countless times and everytime he got up and rose tall and above all those who put him down.

America's Next Top Model Chantelle Brown starred in the music video, in which Sia performs the song's chorus.

9. Guilty Conscience (Feat. Dr Dre)

According to Eminem, the song was inspired by a scene from National Lampoon's classic comedy Animal House, where one of the characters is tempted by the devil to commit sins, while an angel advises him the opposite.

Once again we see a great collaboration between Dre and Slim Shady. In the video the song concludes with Eminem calling Dre a hypocrite for playing the good boy role.

10. River (Feat. Ed Sheeran)

River has reached the top five best-selling songs in the UK, since its release in 2017. It belongs to the rapper's ninth studio album, called Revival.

Such collaboration has a very special value for Ed Sheeran, due to the fact that as a child he used to stutter and thanks to Eminem's songs he was able to overcome his diction problems. When he was 9 years old, his father gave him the EP The Marshall Mathers and the singer said that by the time he was 10 years old he knew every word backwards and forwards.