Emma Corrin is always trending, whether it's for the work they've done or for the iconic looks they wears to events. Here, check out everything you need to know, such as their age, net worth, filmography and more.

Emma Corrin is one of the promising figures that has caused more impact in recent times. They have participated in several big productions that have been successful, some like The Crown and now My Policeman. The romantic movie is one of her latest starring roles, where she shares the screen with Harry Styles and David Dawson.

Throughout their career they has received several nominations, but one of the most important was at the Primetime Emmys, where they received the award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Princess Diana, and also won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Drama Series for the same production.

Aside from their acting talent, they has always attracted a lot of attention in terms of her fashion and trend related styles. Vogue has listed them as some of the people in Hollywood who takes the most risks with their looks. Without a doubt, they already belongs to the great list of celebrities whose outfits are worth commenting on.

Emma Corrin's age and height

Corrin was born on December 13, 1995, so they are currently 26 years old. They lived all their life in Royal Tunbridge Wells in Kent (England) with their parents and two younger brothers. They attended Woldingham Roman Catholic School in Surrey, a boarding school for girls where they developed their interest in acting and dance.

They took a gap year to take a Shakespeare course at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and volunteered as teachers at a school in Knysna in South Africa. They then decided to study theater at the University of Bristol, for which they have trained in multiple venues.

Emma Corrin's love life

They came out as queer in July last year and in July this year decided to start using the pronouns they/them, as they have specified on their Instagram account. They later talked about being non-binary during an interview with The New York Times and in 2022 became the first non-binary cover star of Vogue magazine.

They also detailed their dating journey and admitted that they felt intense pressure, but have been "working out this whole complex issue of gender and sexuality"- On the other hand he assured how their first romantic outing went and said "On my first date with a girl, they said, 'Oh, you're a queer baby!' It was amazing. In fact, we never saw each other again, but she really gave me the truth".

Emma Corrin's net worth

It is not known exactly what the star's net worth is but given that they appeared in 10 episodes of the famous Netflix series The Crown it is likely that they received a large salary. Their partner, Claire Foy, earned around $40,000 per episode during the first season and Emma, who appeared in the fourth season, their paycheck could be a similar amount.

Emma Corrin's movies and TV shows

Their filmography is not very extensive so far but they have some great successes. In 2017 they played Mica in Cesare and the following year they gave life to Beth in the short film entitled Alex's Dream. In 2020 they participated in Misbehaviour, as Jillian Jessup. That same year they made a great performance as Princess Diana in the eight episodes of the fourth season of The Crown.

Now it's their time to shine in My Policeman, the romantic story that promises to be one of the best on Amazon Prime Video. This is set in the 50s and portrays the life of Marion and Tom, a young couple who meet on the pier in Brighton and then decide that her love would be enough to build a story between the two, but everything changes when a third party comes into play.