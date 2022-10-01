Emma D’Arcy is the new star of the Games of Thrones’s spin-off “House of the Dragon.” Here, check out everything you need to know about this actor: age, height, partner, movies and more.

The first season of ‘House of the Dragon’ has become a phenomenon. With an average of 29 million viewers per episode, according to Variety, everyone wants to know more about its lead. Especially after the change of cast, including Emma D’Arcy.

Emma D’Arcy is playing the adult version of Rhaenyra, which was previously played by Milly Alcock. D’Arcy has said that she was nervous about the change of cast because people might feel attached to the teen versions of the characters.

However, after one episode, fans have loved this new version of Rhaenyra. Here, check out everything you need to know about this British actor, including age, height, movies, TV shows and more.

What are Emma D’Arcy’s pronouns?

Emma D’Arcy’s pronouns are they/them. D’Arcy is non-binary. The actor told the Independent, “I really like playing women and I’m really good at it,” they said. “My worst-case scenario is that suddenly people tell me what I can and can’t play.”

How old is Emma D’Arcy?

Emma D’Arcy was born on June 27, 1992. They are 30 years old. They started acting professionally in 2015. D’Arcy attended the Ruskin School of Art, an art school at the University of Oxford, and studied Fine Art.

How tall is Emma D’Arcy?

D’Arcy is approximately 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m). They told The Independent, that one thing that they liked about the role of Rhaenyra was that she had a “desire to seek a kind of masculine freedom and take up space, in the way that she perceives men do, really spoke to me. I felt that as a kid.”

Does Emma D’Arcy have a partner?

The actor prefers to maintain their personal life private. While it's safe to assume that they are likely single, according to Marie Claire, they have been romantically linked to Thomas Bailey, a theater director.

Emma D’Arcy’s movies and TV shows

D’Arcy has appeared in several movies and TV shows previous “House of the Dragon.” Their movies are: Misbehavior and Mothering Sunday. Meanwhile, on TV, they have appear in Wanderlust, Wild Bill, Hanna, and Truth Seekers.