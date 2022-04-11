Emma Mackey will join the cast of the upcoming live-action Barbie movie, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Here, check out some facts about this British actress.

One of the upcoming projects that has been drawing attention since its announcement is the live-action movie about 'Barbie' directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. Now, it was announced that another name joins the cast: Emma Mackey.

The casting since like a perfect choice as Mackey, who is known for her role in Netflix’s series Sex Education, has been compared with Robbie for their resemblance. The news was first published by The Sun, and, so far, her role in the movie is unknown. However, it’s speculated that she could play one of Barbie’s little sisters (Skipper, perhaps?).

The truth is that the details about the production and the storylines. However, alongside Robbie, Mackey and Gosling, the cast also includes Simu Liu and Will Ferrell. While we wait for more information about the film, here, check out what you need to know about Mackey: career, age and more.

Emma Mackey’s age: How old is she?

Emma Mackey was born on January 4, 1996 in Le Mans, France. She is 26 years old and lives in London. Besides being an actress, Mackey also studied English Literature in college and graduated in 2016.

Emma Mackey’s movies and TV shows

As we said, Mackey is primarily known for her role as Maeve Wiley in the series ‘Sex Education’, which is renewed for a fourth season. However, she recently appeared in the films ‘Eiffel’ (2021) and ‘Death on the Nile’ (2022). Besides Barbie, she will also be the lead role in ‘Emily’, a biopic about writer Emily Brontë, which is currently in post-production.

Emma Mackey’s height: How tall is she?

Mackey is 1.67 meters tall. In an interview with Elle, she explained that she studied theater in London for six months, where she met an agent and then was casted to be Maeve. In that same interview, she said that she would love to work with Greta Gerwig.