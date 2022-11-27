Emma Myers is the actress who plays Enid Sinclair in Wednesday and with the passing of the episodes she has managed to conquer the hearts of the audience with her presence in the series. Here, check out everything you should know about her.

Emma Myers plays one of the most interesting characters in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton and Netflix. The 20-year-old actress gives life to Enid Sinclair, a werewolf (or rather a late bloomer) who befriends the Addams' older sister as the episodes go by and the plot unfolds.

The story portrays Wednesday's life at Nevermore Academy, a special school for children of certain abilities and outcasts. Soon after she appears there, a murder spree begins to rock the crazy town and she must try to master her emerging psychic ability to help her parents, while making new friends.

During an interview with In Style, Emma talked about the experience of playing such a character and confessed "I've never played a character like her before, I usually play darker or lower energy roles, so it was a challenge to bring someone with as much energy as her to life, but I love her so much and I loved being her for 7 months. Enid is the sunshine in a darker world and is usually the comedic element of the scenes she's in".

Who is Emma Myers?

Emma Myers was born on April 2, 2002, so she is currently 20 years old. She has one older sister and two younger sisters, one of whom is named Isabel. She started with her vocation when she was only eight years old, in 2010. So he has been working in the industry for more than a decade. Also, a curious fact about her is that she is a big fan of K-Pop.

Recently, in an interview with In Style she talked about what it was like to shoot and work with such a famous and acclaimed director as Tim Burton. She confessed that "He's amazing, I've never worked with a director who is so flexible with actors. On set, he would let Jenna and I do the scene and then set the cameras taking into account what we were doing, when normally the director puts you where he wants you. I loved having that creative freedom. And if you had opinions about dialogue or whatever, he would always listen to us and try anything. He's a director who pays attention to the smallest details and that makes all the difference".

What is Emma Myers' filmography?

There are several titles that are awarded to her and during an interview with In Style she revealed how she started her career and also how she got to the role of Enid in the series starring Jenna Ortega. In the chat she assured "I did a lot of commercials and voice acting as a kid, but until 4 years ago, when I was 16, I started doing more film and TV work. I grew up watching behind the scenes of The Lord of the Rings and thought I really wanted to work on something like that, so when I turned 16 I decided I wanted to be a full-time actress. It's been quite a journey".

While later she added "I love fantasy and this is the first project with supernatural elements that I've been able to do, it's very exciting" in reference to Wednesday. On the other hand, she also said that she auditioned for the role of Addams' best friend in April 2021 and only in June she received the call where she found out she had been cast.

Some of the productions in which she has worked are: