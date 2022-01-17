Fans weren't the only ones who felt deceipted by Andrew Garfield. Emma Stone was also mad at him for not telling the thruth about 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. Here, check out what she said.

When we talk about Hollywood couples, few were more iconic than Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield. The pair met at the ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ set and were inseparable for four years. While many fans still mourn their separation, both actors remained good friends. And the ‘Tick, Tick... Boom!’ actor proved it by sharing a funny anecdote.

Rumors about the involvement of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in ‘No Way Home’ started almost since the shooting of the movie. While Maguire lived his life in relative peace, without having to concede interviews, Garfield had to suffer and lied about it almost an entire year while promoting other projects.

The actor had to deny rumors over and over again, in 13 interviews to be exact. But fans aren’t the only ones who felt lied to. In a recent interview with Josh Horowitz on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Garfield told how he also lied to Stone about it.

Emma Stone wasn't happy with Garfield

“Emma kept on texting me, and she was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And, I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me.’ I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know.’ I kept it going, even with her. It was hilarious,'” he confessed.

And it seems like Emma didn’t like the lack of trust from her ex-partner. “Then, she saw it, and she was like, ‘you’re a jerk,’” he shared. As he’s finally able to talk about this, Garfield said that having to lie to the whole world was “stressful” but also “weirdly fun.” And we can see.

He expects fans to forgive him as he believes “it was the right thing to do,” he said, explaining nobody couldn’t know for sure. Now, the rumors are swirling up again about a possible ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’ and even, a return of Stone as Gwen Stacy.