Netflix is not only a giant in the streaming format, but also one of the platforms that has swept the board at different award ceremonies. Multiple movies and original series have been recognized by major organizations.
This year it was Blonde and All Quiet On The Western Front were two of the film productions that were nominated at the Oscars. Now, this week the titles that will be competing at the 2023 Emmys were released.
Jenna Ortega is part of the long list of actors who have collaborated with the service and compete in the most important categories. Here, check out the series that were nominated and you can watch right now…
Which Netflix series have been nominated for the 2023 Emmys?
- The Crown
- Wednesday
- Beef
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Queer Eye
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
- Entergalactic
- Love Is Blind
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
- The Upshaws
- Emily In Paris
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Stranger Things- Chapter Nine: The Piggyback
- Pamela, A Love Story
- Ginny & Georgia
- Dead To Me
- Big Mouth
- Nailed It!
- Chimp Empire
- Our Universe
- Working: What We Do All Day
- John Mulaney: Baby J
- Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
- I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
- The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman And Volodymyr Zelenskyy
- Indian Matchmakin
- Selling Sunset
- The Umbrella Academy
- Shadow And Bone
- Cobra Kai
- The Diplomat